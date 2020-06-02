FAMU introduces Pillow as newest women’s basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tuesday, Florida A&M rolled out the red carpet for their new women’s basketball coach Shalon Pillow, as she was introduced as the seventh head coach of the Lady Rattlers in program history.

"My point of privilege and honor to introduce our next women's basketball coach Shalon Pillow," FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said, introducing the newest head Rattler.

"I've been preparing for this my whole life," Pillow said. "And then the different coaches that I played for and worked for, I've gotten to take pieces from all of them to create my own philosophy."

Pillow comes to Tallahassee after six seasons as an assistant at Middle Tennessee and 15 with years coaching experience overall.

Prior to coaching, she was a four-year starter at Tennessee.

"Orange and green are very, very special colors to me," Pillow said. "Coach [Pat] Summitt has really taught me how to separate on the court and off the court. It's so much easier to play hard for a coach that cares for you."

The first-time head coach will have her work cut out; the Lady Rattlers have not had a winning season since going to 15-14 during the 2015-16 campaign.

"I think if we get their skills polished up and their fundamentals into a higher level, that we can see immediate change," Pillow said.

Stability is another problem the Tennessee alum hopes to solve, as she will be the third head coach in the last three seasons.

"It's a clean slate," Pillow said. "I don't know anything that happened in the past. I talked to the [juniors] parents and we had a good, transparent conversation and they are on board."

Pillow says she plans to run an uptempo offense, but remain flexible based on her personnel.

"I'm not a coach that is dead set on that we are going to run this type of offense," Pillow said. "I have to work with what I have and put them in the best position to succeed."

Pillow is looking to hire her own staff, as well as add players in the upcoming month.