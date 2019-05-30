FAMU laboratory the first to print human cornea

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the first time, a 3-D cornea is being printed using human cells. And it's being done by researchers in Tallahassee.

The research is putting scientists much closer to helping people see again and will hopefully eliminate animal testing.

The project is just three people and it's being housed at Florida A&M and is funded by the National Science Foundation.

Some of their work is the first of its kind and, they say, is just the tip of the iceburg.

"This syringe right here is full of hydrogel and also cells," explained research assistant Paul Dinh.

Only 20, he became interested in the field while in high school.

"I had started looking into [things] like, tissue engineering, just on the side, like YouTube, or things like that," Dinh explained.

Fast forward several years later, he's working in a lab at the College of Pharmacy at FAMU as part of the team that is working to better understand how the human eye heals.

"We thought, 'Why can't we 3-D print a cornea?'" said professor Mandip Sachdeva, who leads the research team. "We have been trying to learn every day and we have learned a lot in the process."

The group has spent the past year and a half creating an entire 3-D model of a blinking eye-ball. Inserting a cornea, created in 3-D by a bio-printer and made from materials including human cells.

"That's like making a recipe for a good dish. You have to have a good recipe for your cornea," Sachdeva said.

The cornea technology was created by a scientist in the United Kingdom, but the lab is expanding on it, making it more efficient by creating a mold to print multiples.

"I was here really late at the lab, right, and it took me so long because I had to print, like, 12 corneas, or something, for the week, so i thought, 'Man, we need to come up with something so we can print 6,'" Dinh recalled.

The diameter and dimension of an average cornea are entered into the 3-D printer and the process of printing six takes about 10 minutes.

"Regular 3-D printers, normally they extrude some sort of hot plastic that eventually takes the shape of whatever you want," Dinh said. "Same thing as a bio-printer, except instead of extruding a hot plastic, we can extrude materials that are similar or present in the human body."

The machine works from bottom up.

Then, graduate student Shallu Kutleria takes over, incubating and growing the cells.

"From there onward we can set up an assembly of 3-D printed corneas in a defeated cell system and then test a lot of formulas or products at the same time and test the data," Sachedva said.

The corneas will eventually be entered into the artificial blinking eye. Tear fluid and all.

That way products can be tested in a simulated atmosphere...

"Then we are trying various formulations and we can see the wound healing," Sachdeva explained.

Sachdeva says this method provides more accuracy and saves animals from being tested, something that cuts costs, is more humane and more accurate.

For Dinh, who spends his free time dabbling in photography, he hopes the team's work will some day help others.

"I can go and travel and see all these beautiful things and then there's people out there that can't really see at all. And it really made me appreciate the work that I was doing and that it had meaning to it and maybe my work can help someone down the line," he said.

Dinh says he hopes to one day make an eye that's suitable for transplants.

Professor Sachdeva says there's still a lot of innovation to be done in this field, but they are weeks away from inserting the cornea into the blinking eye.

This will help to make more realistic studies in the futures.

It isn't just eyes the lab is working on; Sachdeva has another team working on simulating a tumorous cell outside the body in an effort to study the growth behaviors, something much more difficult to do when it's inside a patient.

