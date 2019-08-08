FAMU learns yet another non-conference opponent, date

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M Rattlers have learned yet another opponent and date for their 2019/20 men's basketball non-conference schedule.

In a tweet sent out Thursday afternoon, Seton Hall announced their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, including a November 23 matchup with the Rattlers.

The Pirates logged a 20-14 overall record last season, including a 9-9 Big East mark and were eliminated in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament by Wofford.

Seton Hall and FAMU have met just once prior on the hardwood; a 100-59 win on December 29, 1991.

So far, FAMU's non-conference schedule exclusively includes road games against Southern Cal (11/5), Kansas State (12/2), Washington State (12/19) and Iowa State (12/31).

The Rattlers also have games lined up against the University of Tennessee in Knoxville (December 4), as well as know a host of their MEAC slate via other team's releases.

FAMU has not released their schedule as of publication.