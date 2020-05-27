FAMU names new head women's basketball coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has named Shalon Pillow as the newest head women's basketball coach.

Pillow comes to the Highest of the Seven Hills via Middle Tennessee State, where she spent six seasons as an assistant.

While on the Blue Raiders staff, MTSU went 133-63., making one NCAA Tournament.

As a player, Pillow, a native of Addyston, Ohio, played four-years under Pat Summit at the University of Tennessee.

Her previous coaching stops include the University of Kentucky, Hofstra and South Florida.

Pillow replaces Kevin Lynum, who was relieved of his head coaching duties in late April.

FAMU went 6-21 last season, in Lynum's only year at the helm of the program.