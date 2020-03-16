FAMU outfielder Weber named Co-Player of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M sophomore outfielder Jared Weber has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Baseball Co-Player of the Week.

Weber hit .600 in four games from March 3-9, driving in three runs and scoring four times.

The Wakulla native shares the honor with Coppin State senior Justin Banks.

The MEAC nor FAMU have announced when or if spring sport competition will begin after spring sports were suspended across the country due to the COVID-19 corona virus.

