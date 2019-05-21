FAMU penalized for athletics violations

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M University faces a series of penalties after the NCAA found it lacked control of and did not monitor its athletics programs, resulting in systemic violations.

The findings were released by the NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions Tuesday. According to the committee, the university improperly certified 93 student-athletes in 12 sports over a six-year period from 2010-11 through 2016-17.

The university certified student-athletes as eligible when they failed to fulfill required credit hours, did not complete required percentages of their degree by designated times, did not meet minimum GPA requirements and/or failed to meet transfer requirements or exceptions, said the committee.

FAMU also failed to certify a student-athlete’s amateurism status and allowed another student-athlete to compete after the student-athlete had exhausted all seasons of competition, according to the committee.

The committee prescribed a series of penalties on FAMU for the infractions:



Five years of probation.



A self-imposed 2019-20 postseason ban for football, baseball, men’s basketball, men’s track and field, women’s basketball and volleyball.



A vacation of records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release.



A reduction in scholarships by 10% for each of the following programs during the 2019-20 academic year: baseball, men’s basketball, men’s track and field, women’s basketball and volleyball.



A reduction in scholarships by 10% for the football program during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.



Recruiting restrictions for all sport programs during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years. The public report contains specific detail on Page 16.

