FAMU penalized for athletics violations

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports
May 21, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M University faces a series of penalties after the NCAA found it lacked control of and did not monitor its athletics programs, resulting in systemic violations.
The findings were released by the NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions Tuesday. According to the committee, the university improperly certified 93 student-athletes in 12 sports over a six-year period from 2010-11 through 2016-17.
The university certified student-athletes as eligible when they failed to fulfill required credit hours, did not complete required percentages of their degree by designated times, did not meet minimum GPA requirements and/or failed to meet transfer requirements or exceptions, said the committee.
FAMU also failed to certify a student-athlete’s amateurism status and allowed another student-athlete to compete after the student-athlete had exhausted all seasons of competition, according to the committee.
The committee prescribed a series of penalties on FAMU for the infractions:
The school says these penalties are not related to APR scores. FAMU self-imposed postseason bans on four programs this past February for low APR scores over a period of four seasons.
