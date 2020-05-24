FAMU professor gives insight to vivid and strange dreams experienced during this pandemic

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- This pandemic has affected multiple aspects of life, including the way we sleep. For some, the strangest moments happen in their dreams.

If you have been having strange and vivid dreams lately then you’re not alone. A lot of people have been remembering their dreams more and more, and are wondering if it’s related to the pandemic.

FAMU Psychology professor Yolanda Bogan says when we're more anxious it may disrupt our sleeping pattern, which in return can lead to changes in our dreams.

“Our sleep cycle has been disrupted. So we may not be sleeping as deeply as we were before but we may be remembering what’s happening during our rem sleep," said Bogan.

This is something Tallahassee resident Jackson Destine says he has come to realize.

“Last night I actually had this really weird dream where this man, I guess he was a hit man or a sniper and he was trying to kill me," said Destine.

People are even taking to social media to share dreams with many attributing them to this trying time.

Destine says he understands why that may be the case.

“Different people have different coping methods and it is hard and is very stressful," explains Destine. "So I wouldn’t doubt that people are having these weird dreams because of this virus.”

Professor Bogan says however, that more sleep can alleviate some of these stressors.

“Having enough sleep and a good quality of sleep are very important to our ability to respond favorably to stress and anxiety," said Bogan.

Destine shares that though the dreams scare him some, he’s positive things will work in his favor.

"I do believe that everything happens for a reason and that everything is going to be okay," said Destine.

For those looking to improve their sleeping schedule, Professor Bogan suggests creating a nightly routine as well as avoiding the use of technology prior to bed.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.