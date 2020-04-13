FAMU professor speaks on the racial disparities of COVID-19

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The CDC reports that African-American communities are being “disproportionately affected” by the coronavirus.

A professor at Florida A&M University’s Institute of Public Health are monitoring the trend closely.

As African-Americans are seeing a higher rate of hospitalizations and deaths, the factors such as geography, socioeconomics, and personal health are making the disease very dangerous for people of color.

“From New York to Philadelphia to Chicago to Milwaukee, Louisiana and certainly here in Florida, particularly in South Florida, we are seeing similar trends,” said FAMU professor of Public Health, Dr. C. Perry Brown.

Dr. Brown is shedding light on why the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting African-American communities.

“Diabetes or perhaps hypertension and both diabetes and hypertension are more prevalent in the African American community,” said Brown.

He adds that differences in diets and other personal habits like smoking could put African-Americans more at risk.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci says those factors could have dangerous consequences.

“Those are the kind of things that wind up them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate,” said Fauci.

And although we are in the spike of the pandemic now, Dr. Brown says it could be here to stay.

“I think that we can expect that we are going to be friends with COVID-19 for a long time,” said Brown.

Dr. Brown adds minorities’ struggle to access health care is the same for COVID-19 as it is for other chronic diseases.

He says the best way to minimize the spread of the virus is to continue to practice social distancing.

