FAMU professors to be recognized for breast cancer research

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Three professors at FAMU will be recognized for their ongoing research in breast cancer.

Dr. John Cooperwood is trying to develop a new drug that specifically targets triple negative breast cancer, which he says is common among African American women.

He says this form of cancer usually forms in the earlier stages, more commonly under the age of 50.

Dr. Cooperwood says his aunt's breast cancer death impacted him growing up, which led him to the path of pharmacy and pharmaceutical research.

"Once it becomes a drug, there are many benefits. Because of my history associated with my aunt, I want to see a drug that benefited other women so that they do not suffer similar to what we did when I was growing up," he said.

Dr. Syreeta Tilghman is an associate professor at FAMU.

Her lab is trying to develop new treatment for post menopausal women with breast cancer that would prevent them from having to undergo chemo therapy.

Dr. Selina Darling-Reed is also being honored for her breast cancer research.

FAMU will recognize the three professors during the Rattler's home game on Saturday. The game starts at 6 p.m.

