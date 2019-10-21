No. 20 FAMU ranked in FCS Poll for first time since 2009

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After a huge win against North Carolina A&T on Sunday, the Florida A&M Rattlers are ranked in the FCS STATS Poll for the first time since 2009, coming in at No. 20.

FAMU received a total of 762 votes.

The last time the Rattlers cracked the top 25 was the end of the 2009 season, when they earned the No. 23 spot.

The Rattlers have also entered the FCS Coaches Poll at No. 23. The last time they were ranked in that poll was also at the end of the 2009 season, when they claimed the No. 22 spot.

