FAMU righty Coleman to compete in Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational over weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M right handed pitcher Kyle Coleman will compete in this weekends Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

FAMU’s Coleman to pitch in CSBI https://t.co/SNWtFx3XpT — FAMU Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) June 4, 2020

Coleman started four games in the Rattlers abbreviated season, posting a 1-1 record with a 6.95 ERA (allowing 17 earned runs in 22.0 innings of work), striking out 20, a FAMU staff-best.

Coleman's 22 innings of work tied him for the ninth-most among MEAC pitchers this season.

According to D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers, Coleman is the only player in the CSBI to be from a Florida college or university.

The @CSBI2020 event in Texas this weekend is a full go. I’ll be there on Thursday-Friday-Sunday. Good to have some sort of baseball back. Here are the rosters: pic.twitter.com/pcFwOVOQDi — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 2, 2020