FAMU righty Coleman to compete in Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational over weekend
Published: Jun. 4, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M right handed pitcher Kyle Coleman will compete in this weekends Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.
Coleman started four games in the Rattlers abbreviated season, posting a 1-1 record with a 6.95 ERA (allowing 17 earned runs in 22.0 innings of work), striking out 20, a FAMU staff-best.
Coleman's 22 innings of work tied him for the ninth-most among MEAC pitchers this season.
According to D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers, Coleman is the only player in the CSBI to be from a Florida college or university.