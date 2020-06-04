FAMU righty Coleman to compete in Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational over weekend

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M right handed pitcher Kyle Coleman will compete in this weekends Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

FAMU’s Coleman to pitch in CSBI https://t.co/SNWtFx3XpT — FAMU Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) June 4, 2020

Coleman started four games in the Rattlers abbreviated season, posting a 1-1 record with a 6.95 ERA (allowing 17 earned runs in 22.0 innings of work), striking out 20, a FAMU staff-best.

Coleman's 22 innings of work tied him for the ninth-most among MEAC pitchers this season.

According to D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rogers, Coleman is the only player in the CSBI to be from a Florida college or university.

The @CSBI2020 event in Texas this weekend is a full go. I’ll be there on Thursday-Friday-Sunday. Good to have some sort of baseball back. Here are the rosters: pic.twitter.com/pcFwOVOQDi — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 2, 2020

Coleman will compete as part of Team Unity, along with athletes from schools such as West Virginia, Washington State, Texas Tech and Alabama.

According to the Thursday night Team Unity lineup, Coleman is not slated to pitch in the opening game.