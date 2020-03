By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M University has announced all residents who are currently living on campus must leave their room by noon on Monday, April 6 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

FAMU says students who do not have to leave by April 6 are:

International students unable to travel or who are concerned about not being able to return to FAMU when in-person classes resume



Residents without permanent housing or who are unable to return home



Residents whose guardians are considered higher risk to contract coronavirus