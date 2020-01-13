FAMU set to land Kansas State QB transfer John Holcombe

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — It appears as though Florida A&M football has found life after Ryan Stanley: Former Kansas State Quarterback John Holcombe announced his intention to transfer to FAMU and play for the Rattlers on Monday.

Holcombe was a three-star dual threat QB in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports, signing to K-State while longtime coach Bill Snyder was still in charge. The Humble, Texas native redshirted the Wildcat’s 2018 campaign. He entered the transfer portal early in the 2019 season, as new KSU Head Coach Chris Klieman stuck with QB Skylar Thompson.

While Holcombe has announced his intentions to transfer, a Florida A&M representative has told WCTV he has not officially sent any paperwork to the university.

FAMU's starting QB for the 2019 season, Ryan Stanley, tweeted about Holcombe's announcement.

During his redshirt senior season, Stanley was named the 2019 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year and led the Rattlers to a 9-2 record.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.