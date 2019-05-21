FAMU sitting pretty, loose heading into NCAA Tournament

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M baseball team is sitting pretty right now after claiming the MEAC title last weekend.

The Rattlers are in sit-and-wait mode while a majority of the rest of the country is participating in their conference tournaments.

The team, a lock for the NCAA tournament, has a full week to practice as they await their regional destination on Monday.

But where and when doesn't matter as the team cherishes this moment.

And, while they're certainly excited to be tournament bound, manager Jamey Shouppe says the Rattlers are far from satisfied.

"To win, what was it, 14 of our last 18 conference games, including the tournament, you know our guys have a lot of heart, I can assure you that," he said. "Just their coach and their coaching staff, they're not satisfied with just winning the MEAC so we're going to go play loose and see what happens."