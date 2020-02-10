FAMU softball coach to retire after 2020 season

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M head softball coach Veronica Wiggins has announced she will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

Wiggins has helmmed the Rattlers program since 1992, one year after the transition was made from slow pitch to fast pitch. Wiggins testified at the Florida Legislature for funding across the state to help the sport grow.

In her time as head Rattler, Wiggins has won 771 games, 12 conference championships and appeared in nine NCAA tournaments.

2017 saw Wiggins become the first HBCU head coach to win 700 games.

FAMU opened their softball season last weekend at the Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and lost all four games against Oklahoma State and LSU.

The Rattlers play Florida State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at JoAnne Graf Field.