FAMU staff in talks to resolve contract impasse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida A&M’s non-instructional union employees are in talks Monday with university leaders and a special magistrate, trying to break an impasse in contract talks.

“Workers with Local 3343 continue to call for justice on the job and fair treatment in the face of growing controversy over how the University handles its finances and treats workers,” said the Local 3343 president.

The AFSCME union workers have been speaking out about the issue for months, calling for a pay raise. The workers say they’ve gone years without raises.

In March, union members attended a board of trustees meeting to protest the university’s contract offer.

At the time, FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said the university appreciates all of the employees and wants to be fair, but cited a lack of resources.

The parties are not disclosing the offers made by either side in the negotiations at this point.