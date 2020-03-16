FAMU student dies in St. Andrew's Bay boating accident

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida A&M University says one of its students has died after a boating accident in St. Andrew's Bay off the coast of Panama City Sunday afternoon.

Te-Andre Brown, 21, was a senior business administration and an Army ROTC student. Coast Guard and FWC teams searched St. Andrew's Bay for Brown on Sunday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Brown was in a pontoon boat with about 10 people. He jumped into the water to try to save someone from the boat who was in distress.

"Our hearts are saddened by the tragic loss of Te-Andre Brown, one of SBI's high performing students," School of Business and Industry Dean Shawnta Friday-Stroud said. "He made his mark in SBI and on this campus. We were eagerly anticipating seeing all the things Te-Andre was going to achieve including graduating with his B.S. in Business Administration and MBA. He was a caring and professional young man whose life was cut too short. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends, and classmates during this difficult time.”

The FAMU Office of Counseling Services is open and available to assist students.For assistance call 850-599-3145. You may also contact WellConnect at 833-848-1765 for phone or online support 24 hours.

