FAMU student killed in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting, 2 policemen out of the hospital

By: Kevin Beaugrand | Action News Jax

December 16, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX-TV) — Jamee Johnson, the man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, was a student at Florida A&M University, sources confirmed with Action News Jax.

Newly-released photos from @JSOPIO of gun they say was in suspect’s vehicle. They identified suspect shot & killed as Jamee Christopher Deonte’ Johnson, 22. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/fPY2h3rMki — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) December 15, 2019

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting northeast of Springfield Saturday evening.

Police said the suspect was shot after a traffic stop turned up a pistol. At first, the suspect cooperated with police, but when officer Garriga tried to arrest him, a struggle started.

The suspect jumped into his car and tried to get away. Officer Garriga got behind the suspect, who was reaching for his handgun. During the scuffle, the suspect hit the gas while Garriga was partially hanging out of the car.

After the driver stopped abruptly, Garriga then fired four shots at the driver.

JSO said the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A search of the car turned up a pistol with an extended magazine. JSO said the officers attempted CPR on the suspect before paramedics arrived on scene.

Police said both officers were treated and released for minor injuries that happened when the car was moving.

