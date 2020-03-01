FAMU and FSU suspend University-related travel due to Coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --- Florida A&M University joined Florida State University in suspending all University-related travel to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan for all students and faculty effective immediately.

The University is also asking students who may suffer from a respiratory illness or fever to please stay home.

To read the entire FAMU advisory notice, see the document attached to this story.

Earlier Sunday, Florida State published an update to its alerts page announcing the travel suspensions.

FSU confirmed no reported cases of the disease on its campus, or anywhere in the state of Florida. FSU is working with the Leon County Health Department and the Florida Department of Health to prepare for any possible cases.