FAMU suspends athletic activities due to coronavirus

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has announced they are suspending all athletic activities effective immediately in a response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

FAMU Suspends All Athletic Activities Until Further Notice https://t.co/DONVWiGtIx — FAMU Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) March 12, 2020

FAMU has already had some athletics plans altered due to the coronavirus, including closing their doors to fans of their annual Orange and Green Spring Game.

The Rattlers were slated to host Quinnipiac for a three-game weekend baseball series this weekend.

FAMU's softball team was scheduled to participate in the Mercer Bears Classic.

This is a developing story.