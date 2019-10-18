FAMU suspends operations 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday as Nestor approaches

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida A&M University has announced it will suspend operations at its Tallahassee and Crestview campuses from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday due to inclement weather expected to hit the area.

For students living in residence halls, the main dining room will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. All retail locations will be closed. The Venom Express shuttle will run an extra hour to accommodate the extended Saturday hours.

Normal operations will begin again at 8 p.m. Saturday.

FAMU employees are securing the campus in anticipation of high winds and rain. All essential personnel are expected to be available.

This announcement comes after the university said it postponed its football game against North Carolina A&T until 2 p.m. Sunday.

