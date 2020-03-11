FAMU moving classes online for two weeks due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M University is telling its students the university will be moving its classes to online only in a precautionary action taken due to the coronavirus.

In an email sent to students, which WCTV obtained, the school says online instruction will take place from March 23 to April 3, or "until further notice."

The email also asks students to not return to campus immediately following spring break.

For more information on FAMU's actions related to coronavirus, visit its website.

Florida State also switched to online instruction for two weeks, which it announced on Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.