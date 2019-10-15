FAMU taking 'fight to the finish' mantra to heart

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Fight to the finish: It's been the motto for Florida A&M football all season long and so far this year, they've practiced exactly what they preach.

The Rattlers are indeed fighting until the very end, having won their past four games by a margin of seven points or less.

What's more impressive is in two of those four games, they've engineered fourth quarter comebacks en route to wins over Norfolk State and South Carolina State.

It's clear to see that Willie Simmons' team is fighting more than just to finish; they're fighting for pride and for the logo on the front of their jerseys.

Simmons says that pride has given them a purpose to continue fighting no matter what.

"If we can play with that type of pride, that type of history and do the things we need to do on a daily basis, the success will find us," Simmons told the media on Tuesday. "That's why we sing our alma mater after every game, that's why we do the Rattlers Walk, we try to do everything we can to build pride in this university and I think the guys have really bought into that and they truly believe that they're part of something special and I think that's why they're playing so hard."

FAMU's next test comes against North Carolina A&T at home on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.