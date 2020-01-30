FAMU to only play three games at Bragg Memorial Stadium in 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has confirmed a report published earlier in the week that the 2020 football schedule will only have three home games played at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The report was first published by The Famuan on Wednesday evening.

FAMU has had six home games at Bragg in each of the last two seasons, going 10-2 in that time span.

FAMU has announced a neutral site game to be played against Albany State in Miami, in the revival of the Orange Blossom Classic, slated for the first weekend in September.

The Rattlers also have a road non-conference game on the books, in the return trip to Southern after the programs renewed their rivalry ahead of last season. FAMU beat Southern in 2019, 27-21.

A third non-conference game for the Rattlers will also be contested on the road, when they travel to UCF for the second straight year, on October 10.

The Rattlers end every season against Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic in Orlando. This season, the Rattlers will be the designated "home," team.

Based off of last year's schedules, the Rattlers are set to host Norfolk State, Morgan State and South Carolina State in 2020 as conference games.

FAMU tells WCTV the full 2020 football schedule will be announced on Friday.

