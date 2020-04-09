FAMU to rebroadcast all home basketball games to celebrate unblemished mark inside Lawson Center

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M says they will be rebroadcasting each of the eight FAMU men's basketball home games that were played during the 2019/20 season in a move to honor the Rattlers' perfect record at the Al Lawson Center this past season.

FAMU says all home games, with the exception of the February 1 game against Bethune-Cookman, will be available on famuathletics.com at 3 p.m.

The full rebroadcast schedule can be seen below.

Saturday, April 11: Rattlers vs. Morgan State

Wednesday, April 15: Rattlers vs. Coppin State

Saturday, April 18: Rattlers vs. North Carolina Central

Saturday, April 25: Rattlers vs. Howard

Wednesday, April 29: Rattlers vs. North Carolina A&T State

Saturday, May 2: Rattlers vs. Norfolk State

Wednesday, May 6: Rattlers vs. South Carolina State

This season saw the Rattlers go undefeated at home for the first time in 31 years.

FAMU finished their season with a 12-15 overall record, finishing 12-6 down the stretch after starting the year 0-9, and a 10-6 conference mark.

For more on the Rattlers' rebroadcasts, click here.