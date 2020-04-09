FAMU to rebroadcast all home basketball games to celebrate unblemished mark inside Lawson Center

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
April 9, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M says they will be rebroadcasting each of the eight FAMU men's basketball home games that were played during the 2019/20 season in a move to honor the Rattlers' perfect record at the Al Lawson Center this past season.
FAMU says all home games, with the exception of the February 1 game against Bethune-Cookman, will be available on famuathletics.com at 3 p.m.
The full rebroadcast schedule can be seen below.
Saturday, April 11: Rattlers vs. Morgan State
Wednesday, April 15: Rattlers vs. Coppin State
Saturday, April 18: Rattlers vs. North Carolina Central
Saturday, April 25: Rattlers vs. Howard
Wednesday, April 29: Rattlers vs. North Carolina A&T State
Saturday, May 2: Rattlers vs. Norfolk State
Wednesday, May 6: Rattlers vs. South Carolina State
This season saw the Rattlers go undefeated at home for the first time in 31 years.
FAMU finished their season with a 12-15 overall record, finishing 12-6 down the stretch after starting the year 0-9, and a 10-6 conference mark.
For more on the Rattlers' rebroadcasts, click here.