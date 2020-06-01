FAMU to vote to leave MEAC this week

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida A&M Board of Trustees will vote on Wednesday if the program will move from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The conference change is one of several items the BOT will be voting on.

If a vote to move conferences is made, FAMU will move to the SWAC in the summer of July 2021.

The MEAC is already set to lose North Carolina A&T after the 2020 season; the Aggies will join the Big South Conference.

FAMU has been a member of the MEAC for nearly 40 years, joining the conference originally in 1979 and again in 1986 after leaving the conference for two seasons from 1984 to 1986.

The Rattlers football program also left the MEAC in the early 2000's, as it attempted to transition to the FBS level, but returned after just one year.

According to HBCU Gameday, FAMU is exploring a move to the SWAC, another HBCU conference, to cut down on travel.

In HBCU Gameday’s report, a move to the SWAC, which currently encompasses schools in seven states from Alabama to Texas, will cut down on average travel for the Rattlers overall by just under 200 miles and nearly five hours.

The MEAC currently extends from Daytona Beach, Florida to Dover, Delaware.

FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha did not confirm nor deny to WCTV whether the vote would be in favor or against.

When asked about the issue last month, Gosha said, “We've got great relationships with our HBCU peers in the SWAC, we play a lot of non-conference games but we're totally focused on being members of the MEAC and focusing on winning a championship in the MEAC in 2020."

FAMU’s 2020 football schedule features the return-game of a home-and-home with SWAC member Southern. Since 2010, FAMU is 3-3 against current members of the SWAC.

Wednesday’s vote will take place at 2 p.m.

