FAMU warning students about suspicious van on campus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--- The Florida A&M Police Department sent out an alert Sunday evening warning students about suspicious activity on campus.

The alert reads:

"We are asking all faculty, staff, & students to be mindful of solicitors coming onto our campus. There is an unknown van that's been seen on our campus trying to recruit people for illegal activities. If you are approached by any solicitors please use caution and report the encounter to the FAMU PD."

FAMU Police Chief Terence Calloway told WCTV his department received a call about the van and they wanted to alert students. The call referenced illegal financial activities, like asking students to write checks.

The investigation is ongoing.

