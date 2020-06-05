FAMU’s Coleman part of experiment that may lead to return of sports across America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M pitcher Kyle Coleman saw his season get cut drastically short, jut like all others in the college game in 2020. But, unlike many others, baseball came back to the junior just as quick as it had gone.

"Coach Bryan Henry texted me one day and asked if my arm was healthy and if I was good enough to pitch," Coleman said. "I was actually driving home from the beach. I texted him back, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm good to throw.' I got an email back and, within the next 10 minutes, I was ready to come out here."

Coleman is one of several players taking part in this weekend's College Baseball Summer Invitational; a void-filler for those who would usually be glued to Super Regional Weekend, and another chance for players to impress ahead of next week's MLB Draft.

"He's been our best pitcher and we'd love to have him back for next season," said Rattlers skipper Jamey Shouppe. "But, we also know that he's gonna work extremely hard to get the opportunity to go into professional baseball, and if that opportunity opens up for him, nobody's gonna be more happy for him than Coach Henry, myself and FAMU."

But, on a macro level, the event is somewhat of a test; a grand experiment on the plausibility of sports returning in our still reopening world.

"When we all arrived here, we weren't allowed into our hotel rooms, we all had to stay together and we all took buses over and got our fingers pricked to see if we had the antibodies from COVID to see if we had it in the pas," Coleman recalled. "Then, we all got nose swabbed and we've been in quarantine in our hotels and we haven't been able to leave just to make sure."

Coleman didn’t pitch in the first game on Thursday. He is playing for Team Unity at the