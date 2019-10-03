FAMU Founders' Day celebrated with wreath laying ceremony

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- FAMU is celebrating 132 years.

In honor of Founders' Day, the university held a wreath laying ceremony Thursday morning.

The wreath was escorted from Lee Hall and across campus, then set in front of the Eternal Flame.

The ceremony paid tribute to FAMU's founders and all twelve past and present presidents.

Dr. Fred Gainous, the university's ninth president, says it's a time to recognize FAMU's long legacy.

"Acknowledging that educating is certainly a means by which miracles happen. At Florida A&M, as the president says, great things happen every day," he said.

Florida A&M University was founded October 3, 1887 by Thomas Gibbs and Thomas Tucker.

The Founders' Day ceremony was a part of the week's homecoming festivities.

