FAMU's Melton named MEAC Co-Player of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M senior guard Rod Melton, Jr. has been named the MEAC Co-Player of the Week.

Melton led the Rattlers in scoring in last week's upset win over Iowa State, logging 20 points, while adding an 18-point effort in Saturday's loss against North Carolina Central and scoring 24 points in Monday's overtime defeat at North Carolina A&T State.

Melton shares the honors with N.C. Central's Jibri Blount, who logged a double-double (23 points, 11 rebounds) against FAMU.

Melton's honor is his first of the season and the second for FAMU; MJ Randolph was named the Player of the Week for the week of December 24.

 
