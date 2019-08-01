FAMU's first practice cancelled

By WCTV Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The FAMU Rattlers were supposed to begin fall camp Thursday afternoon. Plans changed just hours before they took the field. Head coach Willie Simmons telling WCTV several players on the team have not been medically cleared to practice.

Simmons said those players will be checked out tomorrow by team doctors. He expects most, if not all, to be cleared for practice tomorrow afternoon. Simmons told us he is confident many of the players will be cleared by tomorrow morning. If they are, FAMU will hold its first practice at 2:15pm tomorrow.

Florida State football will start their Fall camp tomorrow. Head coach Willie Taggart told us that he and the Noles are excited to turn the page on a fresh season.