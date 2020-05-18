FBI finds link between gunman in Pensacola shooting and al-Qaida operative

By: The Associated Press
May 18, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says the FBI has found a link between the gunman in the Pensacola naval base shooting and an al-Qaida operative.
Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news conference to announce developments in the shooting last year at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people.
The FBI declined to comment ahead of the news conference.
This is a developing story.
