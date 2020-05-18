FBI finds link between gunman in Pensacola shooting and al-Qaida operative

By: The Associated Press

May 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says the FBI has found a link between the gunman in the Pensacola naval base shooting and an al-Qaida operative.

Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news conference to announce developments in the shooting last year at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people.

The FBI declined to comment ahead of the news conference.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.