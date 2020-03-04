FBI and local agencies give advice at FSU's Cyber Security Symposium

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 4, 2020

Several partners joined the FBI in Tallahassee Wednesday in teaching hundreds of people how to protect themselves in the cyber sphere.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — At Florida State University's cyber security symposium, the FBI said cyber security is changing every day, and it is trying to keep up with criminals who are getting more sophisticated.

Several partners joined the FBI in Tallahassee Wednesday in teaching hundreds of people how to protect themselves.

Organizers say it's a good sign that 285 people, 100 of them being government officials, registered for the symposium, since it indicates many people recognize how crucial cyber security is.

"The threat is out there," Special Agent in Charge of FBI Jacksonville Rachel Rojas said. "Cyber is definitely faster than we are.

Rojas said the threat to cyber security is intense.

Her goal is to educate law enforcement officials, public and private industries and college students on cyber security.

Rojas pointed out that foreign adversaries are a major cyber threat, especially when it comes to the electoral process.

Cyber security leaders say Florida is a large target, with treats wanting to skew votes or provide misinformation.

"Your voice matters," Rojas said. "In order for you to do that, you got to protect it. There are countries that want to provide disinformation. They want you to have distress in our government system. They want you to fall apart in our democracy. But this is the United States. We are here, we're democratic, we love our country, we love our people, we love our community."

The Florida Technology Council said ransomware is the biggest cyber threat. It also said agencies, especially smaller municipalities, should have an emergency response plan.

The council said email attacks are the most difficult to prevent.

"You just never know when something like this can happen to you," Henry Martin of the Walton County School District said. "It's devastating. It's just something that we have to be prepared for."

This is the first time FBI Jacksonville and these partners have held this symposium in the Florida Panhandle.

The Florida Technology Council said attacks on email addresses are difficult to prevent, because it only takes on person to click on one link to bring down a whole company or institution.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.