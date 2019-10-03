FCI Tallahassee donates Comfort Chemo Kits

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

This are the items in the Chemo Comfort Kit.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Federal correctional officers at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month by donating 75 Comfort Chemo Kits to patients at the Tallahassee Cancer Center.

The officers say that it's one thing to show support by wearing pink, but it is another thing to actually show you care by actions.

They took action by fundraising and taking donations using an Amazon wish list to get the patients items that will make their time at the center easier and more comforting.

"The main goal is just to pay it forward. It's one less thing somebody has to worry about," says President of Local 1570, Ray Coleman Jr. "It let's them know someone is thinking about them with the inspirational books, crossword books and it's just one less thing someone has to worry about."

The kits include blankets, socks, hand sanitizer, pens, journals, puzzle books, antibacterial wipes, water bottles, mints, tissues and lip balm. The officers found that these items were mentioned the most as items that help patients stay comfortable as they undergo chemotherapy and radiation in their fight with cancer.

The correctional officers at FCI Tallahassee are taking donations all month so if you would like to help with stocking those Comfort Chemo Kits you can visit the wish list here.

