FDA: Target, Fresh Market recall certain salads, sandwiches over Listeria

The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches because of possible Listeria contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are two brands they’re worried about right now – both made by Elevation Foods: Archer Farms and Freskët.

Officials at Elevation Foods said they found the problem after testing some egg salad. Now, they're trying to figure out where it came from.

In the meantime, here's the list of what's been recalled:

With Archer Farms, it's the egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18.

With Freskët, it’s their egg salad, along with their tuna salad and Thai lobster salad.

No one has gotten sick yet but listeria bacteria can be serious, even deadly for some people – including kids.

If you have any of the recalled food, you can bring it back to where you bought it for a refund.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.