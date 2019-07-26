FDC: One dead after inmate on inmate attack at Taylor Correctional

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Corrections says an inmate has died from an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault at Taylor Correctional Institution.

Officials say on July 22, Yannick Anderson was pronounced dead as a result of the assault.

FDC says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, with assistance with the FDC Office of Inspector General.

Authorities have not revealed any other information, including how many people may have been involved, what type of attack occurred or what provoked the attack.