FDEP: 440 gallons of bleach spilled on Capital Circle NE, may have contaminated waterway

November 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says about 440 gallons of bleach spilled on Capital Circle NE. According to FDEP, the bleach made its way to drainage and may have contaminated a waterway.

Facility personnel are trying to determine the extent of the contamination.

FDEP says the leak happened after a Pool Corps customer left a valve to a distribution tank partially open. After it was discovered at 2:15 p.m., the valve and release were immediately closed.

