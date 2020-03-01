FDH: Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases in Florida

Posted:

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News
March 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

The Florida Department of Health announced Sunday night that two Floridians tested presumptive postive for Coronavirus. One patient is in Hillsborough County, the other in Manatee County. FDH indicated the tests have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.

