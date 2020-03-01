FDH: Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases in Florida

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

The Florida Department of Health announced Sunday night that two Floridians tested presumptive postive for Coronavirus. One patient is in Hillsborough County, the other in Manatee County. FDH indicated the tests have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.

Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases: one adult resident of Hillsborough County and one adult resident of Manatee County. Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 2, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest