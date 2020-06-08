FDLE: Drugs, stolen guns found in home near FSU campus

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said agents found marijuana separated for sale, marijuana gummies, digital scales, prescription pills packaged for sale, two stolen firearms and several rounds of ammunition during a search warrant that was conducted at a home on Hayden Road.

The search was connected to a campus-wide alert at Florida State University on Monday afternoon after one of the occupants of the home jumped out a second-story window and ran from investigators.

"The info we had, simply, is that there was a potentially dangerous suspect headed towards campus with a firearm, and we wanted an alert sent out immediately," said Florida State University Police Lt. John Baker.

A heavy police presence was seen surrounding Doak Campbell Stadium around Noon, which is located just across the street from the home at the center of the search warrant.

FSUPD identified the suspect as 22-year-old Vincent Bell.

Bell was described as a black male, approximately 5'10" with small, muscular build and short hair. Authorities said he was last seen without a shirt, wearing light blue gym shorts and slide sandals.

Court records show Bell has had been in trouble for drugs in Leon County before.

FDLE said 20-year-old Travien Davis was arrested at the home. Court records show he also has a history of drug-related offenses in Leon County.