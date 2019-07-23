FDLE: Man arrested after drugging, sexually battering 15-year-old autistic child

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a man has been arrested and is accused of giving a 15-year-old autistic child drugs and sexually battering him prior to the child dying in December of 2017.

FDLE says 58-year-old Alain Luis Forget is facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child less than 16 and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Authorities say on December 27, 2017, Forget took the child (with permission from the child's grandmother) to a home in rural Hamilton County.

Officials say the residence belonged to Forget's late father.

According to FDLE, two days later, the child was discovered unresponsive and Forget called an ambulance, but the child later died at the hospital.

Authorities say in January of 2018, an autopsy revealed the victim had morphine and Xanex in his system, and say the medical examiner determined the child died form pneumonia and drug toxicity.

Officials say during interviews with the victim's family and others who knew Forget, allegations of sexual abuse were made against him.

FDLE says Forget was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Officials say the case is ongoing and agents believed there could be additional information. Anyone with information about Forget is asked to call FDLE’s Live Oak Field Office at (800) 226-5630.