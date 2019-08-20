FDLE arrests Perry man for soliciting minors for sex acts online

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 20, 2019

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Education says they have arrested a 29-year-old Perry man for soliciting a minor for sex acts over the internet.

Officials say Coty Allen Hartsfield was taken into custody on Tuesday and taken to the Taylor County Jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor for sex acts and transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic device.

Authorities say the investigation began after FDLE received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person, later identified as Hartsfield, was transmitting child porn through a social media account.

FDLE says an investigation shows Hartsfield was communicating through social media with a teenage girl who he had repeatedly asked to strip and urged her to send lewd photos and videos.

Officials say the Office of the State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.