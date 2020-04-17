FDLE arrests Wakulla property appraiser for misusing public money

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested property appraiser Brad Harvey following complaints that he misused public funds.

FDLE says they are charging Harvey with two counts of organized scheme to fraud.

Officials say Harvey gave himself $176,207 more in extra pay.

You can read the full, redacted FDLE warrant on Harvey attached to this story. Desktop users can find the document at the top right of the page, while mobile users can find it at the bottom of this story.