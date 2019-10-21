FDLE arrests Walton County Schools consultant for bid tampering

By WCTV Eyewitness News

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WCTV) -- 49-year-old John Hoard has been placed under arrest for bid tampering. This all according to FDLE.

Agents said they began their case about a year ago after receiving a request from the Florida Department of Education and Walton County superintendent Russell Hughes.

FDLE says Hoard was the school board's contracted insurance consultant and the managing partner of an insurance sales company, which submitted a bid for the Walton County Schools telemedicine services insurance contract.

Investigators believe Hoard learned details of the services competing for a bid and then changed his company's bid after the deadline. Law Enforcement said he eventually won the contract, which allowed him to profit and receive commission from the employees.

Hoard has been booked into the Leon County Jail.