Man arrested in Madison over homicide charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 14, 2019

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -- Police in Madison, Florida have arrested a man after a fatal shooting.

25-year-old De'Vante Washington of Madison is facing charges in the death of 23-year-old Quantavious Wilson.

MPD says Washington and another man were fighting over a bicycle early this morning at Madison Heights. Officials say Quantavious stepped in to break up the fight, but after the fight ended, Washington shot Quantavious, who died on the scene.

Police say Washington turned himself in around 3:40 this afternoon. He is booked in the Madison County Jail. Additional charges are pending.