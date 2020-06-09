FDLE arrests two in connection to weapons, drugs found in apartment by FSU Police

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The search continues for a 22-year-old suspect who had Florida State University on alert Monday.

Vincent Bell is accused of running from law enforcement after investigators executed a search warrant at the 400 block of Hayden Road.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement say they have arrested two individuals in connection to the case.

Travien Davis and Dimitri Rodriguez were arrested Monday; Davis was arrested for a misdemeanor resisting arrest and Rodriguez was arrested for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon and unlicensed firearm.

Authorities are still on lookout for Bell, who allegedly jumped out of a second story window when FDLE tried to conduct a search warrant.

Bell led law enforcement on a chase toward Stadium Drive as he fled on foot before FDLE lost sight of Bell.

Florida State University Police gave the all clear Monday afternoon after sending a precautionary campus-wide alert.

It is unclear if Bell is armed but when FDLE searched the apartment, they found several firearms, as well as drugs and a large amount of money.

An FSU graduate student says the alert was very concerning.

“I was actually about to go to campus so I was definitely scared, yeah I didn’t know what to think cause I guess it’s like very vague what they tell you so you don’t know what’s happening exactly,” said Colin Klabei.

Bell was last seen without a shirt, wearing light blue shorts, and slide sandals.

Both Rodriguez and Davis were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Davis was released on $500 bond, and Rodriguez’s bond was set at $1000.

According to court records, Rodriguez was ordered to not have any firearms, stay away from Hayden Road and not have any contact with Bell and other co-defendant.