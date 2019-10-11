FDLE arrests undocumented immigrant for possession of child pornography

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — A 42-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexican was arrested in Quincy on Thursday for 15 counts of possession of child pornography, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

FDLE said it, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a search warrant at 1009 West King Street.

According to FDLE, it was discovered at the time of the arrest Irving Mendoza was an undocumented Mexican national living in the United States illegally. The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said five other suspects who were occupying the residence and in the country illegally were arrested.

This arrest came after FDLE started investigating tips about child pornography uploads in September 2019. The investigation showed Mendoza was responsible for uploading many images of child porn depicting children between four and six years old.

He was booked into the Gadsden County Jail.

