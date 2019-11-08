FDLE investigating after inmate found dead at Leon County Detention Facility

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called to conduct an investigation after a female inmate was found dead in the Leon County Detention Facility Friday morning.

According to LCSO, deputies working in the Leon County Detention Facility located 37-year-old Amanda Mitchell unresponsive on the floor of her cell around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies say life saving measures were attempted, but Mitchell was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials say Mitchell was taken to the LCDF just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening on drug possession charges.

Authorities say she was in the cell alone and no foul play is suspected at this time.