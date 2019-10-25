FDLE investigating death at Chattahoochee Relax Inn

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 25, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it is assisting the Chattahoochee Police Department in investigating the death of a woman at Relax Inn.

The victim was Phyllis Kelley, according to FDLE. She was found dead at the Relax Inn located at 116 East Washington Street in Chattahoochee on Thursday.

FDLE says if you have any information on Kelley's death, reach out to CPD investigator Richard Joyner at 850-663-4383.

