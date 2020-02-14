FDLE issues missing child alert for 15-year-old Hamilton Co. boy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old boy from Hamilton County.

FDLE says John Wentworth was last seen near the 9000 block of SE 128th Avenue in White Springs, Florida on Thursday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.

Wentworth is white, has blonde hair and green eyes, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 162 pounds.

If you have any information about his location, contact the FDLE or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.

